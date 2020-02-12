National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NSEC opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. National Security Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 7,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635. Corporate insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

