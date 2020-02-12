RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 6.8% After Strong Earnings

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $233.81 and last traded at $227.02, approximately 3,535,136 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 1,083,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.61.

The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.36.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $2,479,533.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,545,278 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.23.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

