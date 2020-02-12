Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.50, 599,574 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 520,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Specifically, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,791 shares of company stock worth $2,128,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 805,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 398,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 152,986 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

