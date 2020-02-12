Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Up 9.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) rose 9.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $141.85 and last traded at $141.42, approximately 1,233,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 658,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.35.

The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.10.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

