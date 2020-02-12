Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Trading Up 15.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) were up 15.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $6.88, approximately 193,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 89,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $137,310.00. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

