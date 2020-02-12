Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.67. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 690,551 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

