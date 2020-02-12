Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 144.90 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 21884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.73).

Specifically, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,495.40).

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.12. The company has a market cap of $24.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30.

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (0.40) (($0.01)).

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.