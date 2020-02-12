Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $113.99 and last traded at $113.99, with a volume of 38953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after acquiring an additional 283,685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 226,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

