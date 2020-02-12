Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 19312531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

