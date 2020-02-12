Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 19312531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
