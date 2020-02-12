Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $54.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 279954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,786,304 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

