Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 27.9% in January

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.0757 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 84.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,295,000 after purchasing an additional 272,725 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 248,615 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 189,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.