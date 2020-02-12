Short Interest in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Increases By 28.5%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

