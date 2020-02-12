Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 189.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,957 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.27.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

