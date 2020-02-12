Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Regal Beloit traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $87.60, with a volume of 2030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.65.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.