Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Robert J. Stetson bought 28,251 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,376.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey bought 20,000 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have purchased 60,251 shares of company stock valued at $92,257 over the last 90 days. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.