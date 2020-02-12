Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLO. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Shiloh Industries by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shiloh Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLO opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

