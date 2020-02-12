Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Johnson Rice started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.51.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE CLB opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after buying an additional 482,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 470,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 228,526 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,081 shares during the period.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.