Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 441,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

