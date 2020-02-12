Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 351,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Valhi by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Valhi by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Valhi by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valhi by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VHI opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

