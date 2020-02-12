Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in January

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,800 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE AFI opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

