TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 635,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,791,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 437,928 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,953,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

