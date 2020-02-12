Short Interest in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Grows By 28.7%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 263,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares in the company, valued at $294,821.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMX opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

