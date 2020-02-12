Short Interest in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expands By 29.4%

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Masonite International stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

