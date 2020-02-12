Short Interest in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expands By 29.4%

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Masonite International stock opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
