World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWE. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.35.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,622,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.