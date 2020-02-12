Walker & Dunlop, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

WD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE WD opened at $79.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

