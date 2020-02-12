Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$1,700.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,471.17.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,480.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,318.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$988.04 and a 12-month high of C$1,487.99.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,880,324.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.