Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.18.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS opened at C$42.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.92. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.