Scotiabank Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.38.

CAE stock opened at C$41.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.29 and a 12 month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

