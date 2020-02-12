Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$37.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

TSE:CPX opened at C$37.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 92.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

