CIBC Increases CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.38.

CAE stock opened at C$41.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.09. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.04.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

