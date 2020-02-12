Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) PT Raised to C$9.20 at Eight Capital

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$6.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 10.09. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.42.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.