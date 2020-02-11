Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

NYSE LLY opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.