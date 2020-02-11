iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

