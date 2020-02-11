Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Cut by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

