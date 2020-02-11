Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $241.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.19 and a 52 week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

