Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $241.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $210.19 and a 52 week high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co
Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.
Duke Energy Corp Stock Holdings Cut by Community Bank N.A.
Duke Energy Corp Stock Holdings Cut by Community Bank N.A.
Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Community Bank N.A. Has $418,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Community Bank N.A. Has $418,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Mondelez International Inc Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.
Mondelez International Inc Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report