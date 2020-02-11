Community Bank N.A. Has $418,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

VGK stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

