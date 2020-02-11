Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.