Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

