Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

