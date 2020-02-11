Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

