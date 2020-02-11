Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,508.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,422.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,290.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,509.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.