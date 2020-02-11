Community Bank N.A. Takes $153,000 Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

