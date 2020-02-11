Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 193,598 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

