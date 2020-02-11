Community Bank N.A. Decreases Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.