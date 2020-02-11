Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,310,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 637,302 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,878,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 499,872 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

