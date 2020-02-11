Community Bank N.A. Has $251,000 Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.57.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.