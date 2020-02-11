Community Bank N.A. Has $231,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,726,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $228,379,000 after purchasing an additional 446,379 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $180,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

