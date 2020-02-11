Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,293,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $135.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

