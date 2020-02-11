Community Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 100 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Markel by 874.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,143,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,129.41, for a total value of $282,352.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,763,229.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,900 shares of company stock worth $2,153,451. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,294.50 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,318.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,179.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,152.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.