Community Bank N.A. Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,154.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,091.02. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $898.50 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

