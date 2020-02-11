Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 242,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 982,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.1666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

